A private memorial service for Neal Peden Jones, 90, a native of Lucedale, was held on Aug. 29, 2020 at The Chapel of the Cross in Madison at 11 a.m. During her career she rose to become an appointee of President Ronald Reagan, a trusted confidant to former U.S. Senate leader Trent Lott and a high-powered Washington D.C. insider, she died Aug. 25, 2020. She grew up in Lucedale, graduated from Lucedale High School and attended Mississippi State College for Women. Early in her career, she lived in Hattiesburg and on the Mississippi Gulf Coast where she was employed by Pat Harrison Waterways. In 1973, newly-elected U.S. Rep. Trent Lott called Mrs. Jones to Washington to serve as his special assistant for Mississippi’s 5th House District. Three years later, she joined the Reagan campaign and served as administrative assistant to the political director of the Republican National Committee. From 1979 to 1981, she served in several key posts, including administrative assistant to the national political director for President Reagan’s campaign, deputy treasurer for the campaign and comptroller for the Reagan transition team. Under her leadership, the transition team was credited with completing its work under budget and ahead of schedule. Mrs. Jones’star continued to rise inside the Beltway. She served as director for administration for the Republican National Committee from 1981 to 1984 and served on the administrative staff in the Department of Education. In May 1984, she received the call of her career when President Reagan appointed Mrs. Jones as the Administrative Assistant for the Agency for International Development. In this role, Mrs. Jones traveled the world to support the federal government’s efforts to improve the quality of life for people in the developing world. After a 20-year career in Washington, D.C., Mrs. Jones retired to Madison where she became active in local politics, served as executive director of the Mississippi Rural Development Council and was a member of Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church. Her friends and family remember Mrs. Jones as a loving mother, sister and aunt, a compassionate friend and a patriotic, civic-minded American She was a talented painter and shared her artwork as a gift to the city of Lucedale, where her work graces the Mayor’s office. Mrs. Jones is survived by her daughter and loving advocate for over 20 years, Stacy Ertle of Albuquerque, N.M., her son James Peden of Miami; her sister Carolyn McGinnis of Houston; nieces Shari McGinnis of Sapphire, N.C. and Elizabeth Drinkard of Houston; nephew Stanley Smallwood of Elroy, Ariz.; a grand-niece, grand-nephews and stepdaughters Margaret Isganitis and Sallie Jones, both of New Orleans.