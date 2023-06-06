Memorial service for Sheila Dressler Walker, 56, will be held June 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Bradford O’Keefe Funeral Home Chapel in Ocean Springs. She was born in Oxford, Miss. She graduated from George County High School in Lucedale and attended Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. She worked for many years at Main Drug in Lucedale beside her dad, lovingly serving local friends and customers. She later began a new career at the Mississippi Department of Health. Her co-workers became her best friends/extended family, and she continued her enjoyment of serving the community. She loved cooking and canning; she is well known among friends and family for making the best sweet pickles and the tastiest fig preserves (we will sorely miss these seasonal treats!). Her heart was endless, and she was known for her tender love of animals. She took in many lucky strays throughout the years, giving them a comfortable home, and making them her family. She enjoyed cheering for the Ole Miss Rebels each fall as she enthusiastically watched the games on TV; she also loved visiting Oxford and the Grove while staying at Aunt Rita and Uncle Rolland’s “Rebel House”. Another favorite activity of hers was decorating, and she enjoyed making sure her home and yard were beautifully prepared for each season and holiday. She loved meeting new people, and she always made everyone feel comfortable and valued. But among all of her interests and loves, her main enjoyment came from spending time with family. She was truly the happiest when her large family was gathered together, enjoying a good meal, and spending time with each other. She left us too early, and her beautiful smile, loving heart, and caring soul will certainly be missed by all who knew her. She died May 27, 2023 in Ocean Springs. She is survived by her mother June Dressler Nulta Ainsworth; her brother Vince (Shannon) Dressler; her sisters Samantha (Chris) Riser and Jessica Dressler; nephews Hayden and Ethan Dressler, Rowan and John Ransom Riser; her niece Rosalie Riser; her aunts Rita (Rolland) Holcomb and Lana Ainsworth Kelly; and her uncle Seren (Angie) Ainsworth; many loved cousins; and two of her beloved pets, Ziggy the cat and Caesar the dog. She was preceded in death by her father John T. Dressler; maternal grandmother Donnie Eubanks Ainsworth; maternal grandfather Seren E. Ainsworth Sr.; paternal grandmother Margarette Dressler; paternal grandfather John Dressler; aunt Ann Pierce; and cousin Kenny Pierce. In lieu of flowers, everyone is encouraged to help change others’ lives by giving blood on Sheila's behalf. Or please consider making a personal donation to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, 4400 Audubon Lane, Gautier, MS 39553. Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.