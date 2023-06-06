Memorial services for Leonard E. Phelps Jr., 63, will be held June 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Moments Funeral Home Chapel. He was a member of Harvest Full Gospel Church in Wilmer, Ala. He was a carpenter most of his life and enjoyed woodworking and fishing. He had a deep love of music. He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, brother and dear friend. He died June 3, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy McCleery Phelps; children Brandy (Mark) Stewart, Victor (Candice) Phelps and Rebecca (Patrick) Cureton; stepchildren Everett (Shawn) Rummel and David Rummel; 13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way; siblings Patricia Rich, Jennifer (Brandon) Payne and Clyde James Phelps; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard E. Phelps Sr. and Gladys Louise Jenkins Phelps; sisters Shirley Ann Phelps, Charlotte Ann Phelps and Lisa Williams. Moments Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.