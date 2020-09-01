Memorial services for Paul Allen Sullivan, 69, of Leakesville, will be announced on their family Facebook page. He was born March 3, 1951. As a youth and adult, he loved to fish and hunt and to hang out with his brothers-in-law Joseph, Jerry and Billy Smith, who were very close. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Wilmer, Ala. He worked several years at Ingalls Shipyard as a welder until his health wouldn’t permit him to continue. He then worked other small jobs until he retired. He died Aug. 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife Helen Smith Sullivan of Leakesville; daughters Michelle Sullivan and Victoria (Jason) Sullivan of McIntosh, Ala., Breana Nicole, Helen Marie and Cassidy Sullivan, all of Leakesville; 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; adopted sister Anne (Phillip) Rossom of Bay St. Louis; brothers-in-law Joseph, Billy and Jerry Smith; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Woodrow and Annie Mae Weaver Sullivan on Alabama. Cowan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.