Funeral services for Mickey Deryk Whigham, 36, were held August 19, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Moments Funeral Home Chapel. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes, mud riding with Uncle Randy Wade, fishing and hunting. He died August 12, 2022. He is survived by his son Christian Deryk Whigham; father Mickey (Shelia Rose) Whigham; siblings Stephanie (Mike) Hauler, Kanzaz (Drew) Bleum, Kristine (Marc) Beard, Lainey (Josh) Havard, Ken (Lauren) Leggett, Kenneth “C.J.” (Shayna) Leggett and Cameron (Caylee) Duke; step-father Curtis Leggett; aunt Tine Miller Weiland; paternal grandmother Betty Whigham; numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mama Elaine Miller Leggett; maternal grandparents Elbert “Pee Wee” Miller and Mary Jane Davis Miller; paternal grandfather Clayton “Bubba” Whigham. Officiating the services was Bro. Mickey Middleton and Ken Leggett. Interment was held in Crosswords Free Pentecostal Cemetery. Pallbearers included Robbie Miller, Stevie Miller, Jack Miller, C.J. Leggett, Josh Havard and Lester Stringer. Honorary pallbearer was Eddie Havard. Moments Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.