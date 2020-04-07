Graveside services for Ruby Mae Davis McRae, 83, of Lucedale were held on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at New Antioch Full Gospel Church Cemetery.
A former employee at a garment factory, she was a member of Evangel Temple Assembly of God. She died April 2 in Lucedale. She was born March 15, 1937.
She is survived by daughters, Clara Fretwell and Tammy Hayes, both of Lucedale; eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband L.D. McRae, daughters Billie Sheppard and Bonnie Woodard, grandson Timothy Sheppard, granddaughter Sherry Woodard and parents Frank and Martha Davis.
Officiating the services was Bro. Freddie Carter. George County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.