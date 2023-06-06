Frances Evelyn Plaisance, 87, of Perkinston was born in Jonesboro, Ark. and spent much of her life in Bay St. Louis. She was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. After retiring, she dedicated herself to her hobbies, which included crocheting, sewing and reading. She was also known for her caring nature and her willingness to help others. Her selflessness and generosity left a lasting impression on all who knew her. Her life was almost as beautiful as she was. She radiated positivity and kindness to everyone around her but gave even more to her close family. Her legacy of love and compassion will never be forgotten. She was a mother to one and a grandmother to many. “A Nannie is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher and a little bit best friend.” She was a proud grandmother who cherished her family above all else. She died May 24, 2023. She is survived by her grandchildren Christopher Turman (Alesha), Adam Schneider (Loren), Bryan Schneider (Jessica), and Marisa Moran; her great-grandchildren Maliyah Moran, Karisa Schneider, Cruz, Cain, Keegan Schneider, Aria Schneider, and Orion Schneider. She was preceded in death by her husband Milton Plaisance; daughter Janna Schneider; parents Willis Magee and Mary Wester; and brother Robert Magee. Riemann Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.