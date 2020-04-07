Robert Leon Thompson Jr.

Private services will be held at a later date for Robert Leon “Bobby”, “Heavy” Thompson, Jr.,75 .
Interment will be held at New Antioch Full Gospel Cemetery.
A 1962 graduate of Baker High School and a veteran of the United States Army, he passed away April 2, 2020. He worked for over 40 years as a Union Ironworker in industrial construction. He was an active member of New Antioch Full Gospel Church and enjoyed his role as Assistant Adult Sunday School teacher. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend to everyone who knew him and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda McDuffie Thompson; daughter, Kim Thompson; siblings, Inie Tillman, Cathy Bellcase, Glenda Lose, John “Tim” (Jennifer) Thompson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Leon, Sr. and Florine Wilkerson Thompson and brother, Samuel Thompson.
Moments Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.