Graveside services for Robert “Robbie” Estep, 34, of Lucedale were held Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. at Gibson Cemetery. He was a loving homebody who greatly enjoyed watching movies with his family. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be missed. He died Oct. 5, 2020. He is survived by his children Zakkuary and Ryan Estep; parents Debra Adams and Robert Estep; sister Elizabeth Estep; niece Heather (Jordan) Cochran, Haylee and Kaylee Mergenschroer; great-nephew Parker Cochran and numerous other relatives and friends. Officiating the services was Bro. Joshua Ivey. Pallbearers included Steve Ivey, Joshua Ivey, Josh Staton, Jathan Staton, Kase McLeod and Garrett Deakle. Moments Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.