Funeral services for Ollie Edward Crocker of Mobile, Ala., were held on Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. at Sigler Funeral Home. He was an Air Force veteran and was a member of the Iron Workers Locals 798 and 58 for the majority of his life. For the past few years he traveled the world and enjoyed his life as an owner-operator in the trucking industry. He was an avid motorcycle rider and enjoyed riding his trike. He is survived by his loving fiance Doris Calhoun; children Edward Robert (Lynsey) Crocker, Cindy Lorraine Crocker, Bethann Wheeler, Chad Crocker and Tara (Jeff) Painter; grandchildren Eric, Leighan, Ashley, Joshua, Katya, Carsen, Nichle, Gabriel, Andrea, Ben John, Kristen, Ryan and Dane and 14 great-grandchildren; sisters Carol Lewis and Doris Hinson; brothers Bill, Tommy and Frank Sheffield and closest cousin Ruby Lambright. He was preceded in death by his parents Ruby and Richard Crocker and brothers Jack, Cecil and Jimmie Sheffield. Officiating the funeral services was Rev. Lonnie Lundy. Interment was held in Rocky Creek Cemetery. Sigler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.