Funeral services and a celebration of life ceremony for Charlie Jay Boulton, 66, of Lucedale, were held on July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Moments Funeral Home.
A 1971 graduate of George County High School, he later attended Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He was an extremely hard-working man and was employed with Peavy Industry, Ingalls Shipbuilding as a pipefitter for several years and at the Mississippi Department of Corrections as a correctional officer for many years. He confessed his faith and hope in Christ at an early age and was never ashamed of his relationship with God.
A caring and compassionate person, Charlie was beloved by many. It was truly a blessing to be graced with the presence of a thoughtful, loving and dedicated individual who mastered the roles of a diligent father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.
He never met a stranger and had a story for every occasion and topic that will be truly missed by his family as well as all who knew him best. He enjoyed fishing and working on things. Those who knew him well enough would have to realize that he was an old hand with tape. His true devotion in life was to his grandchildren and those that he held dear.
He was born on Oct. 31, 1953, one of 14 children in his family. He died July 10, 2020. His memory will live on forever in the hearts of his wife, children and family.
He is survived by his loving wife Samantha Boulton; children Charlie David Boulton of Manassas, Va., Kimberly Boulton of Daleville, Ala., Crystal (James) Parris and Cornelius (Melissa) Boulton, both of Enterprise, Ala., Carla Boulton of Lucedale, Karla (Maurice) Spivery-Lee of Atlanta, Ga., Dottie Spivery, Betty Spivery and Felecia Spivery, all of Pascagoula; grandchildren Traonte (Katelyn) Boulton, T.J. Shaw, Donald Christian, Myles Parris, James “LJ” Parris, Carlaysha “Lala” Boulton, Wyi Spivery, Geriod “Man Man” Spivery, Charlie “CJ” Myles Jr. and Jarron “Juicy” Mason; great-grandchild Bradley DePay; brothers Tommy (Wanda) Boulton of Lucedale and Paul Boulton of Pascagoula; sisters Melvenia Boone of Cleveland, Ohio, Christine (Clay) Dawkins of Hickory, Angie (Solly) Cowan and Mae Belle Patterson, both of Lucedale, Letha Boulton of Ocean Springs and Connie (Mike) Harrison-Kendell; ten two God children Thedford “Nook” Sylvester of Moss Point and Kimberly Fairley of Lucedale; devoted mother-in-law Betty Jean Moulds of Gautier; special godfather Leander Thomas Taylor Sr. of Lucedale and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Tommie Sr. and Callie Mae Boulton; grandparents; brother Tommie George Boulton Jr.; sisters Rosemary Bilbo, Ophelia Scott, Willie D. Smith and Annie Jean Boulton and his godmother Johnnye Taylor.
