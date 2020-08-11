Funeral services for Anna Merrell Givens, 88, of East Ridge, Tenn., were held on Aug. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Spring Creek Church of God in East Ridge. She was born in St. Clair, Ala. and after many years of raising her family in Alaska, she moved to East Ridge. She greatly enjoyed crafts and had a talent for working with Alaska clay. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed. She died Aug. 7, 2020. She is survived by her son Michael Givens; grandchildren Steven (Ashley Phillips) Given and Daniel Givens; great-granddaughters Phoenix and Alanna Givens; sister Mary Kilgoar and numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son Jerry Givens; parents Alice and Alvin Hollis and 11 brothers and sisters. Officiating the services was Bro. Bennie Mills. Interment was in Lake Wood Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rossville, Ga. Moments Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.