Kennith Dearman, 59, of Saraland, Ala., passed away Sept. 12, 2020 in Mobile, Ala.
He was born Sept. 26, 1960 in Lucedale. He worked as a heavy equipment operator in asphalt construction.
He is survived by his brothers Clifton (Donna) Dearman and Calvin (Charlet) Dearman; sisters Mary Frances Dunnam, Ella May (Jack) Miller, Vivian (Ricky) Dueitt and Lisa (George) Erkhart, all of Lucedale and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carley and Rushie Dearman.
George County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.