Funeral services with military honors for Manuel Robert Cecchi, 92, of Wilmer, Ala., were held on July 6, 2020 at 12 noon at Snow Road Missionary Baptist Church in Mobile, Ala.
A retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he was born May 8, 1928 in Wilmer, Ala. He was a member of Snow Road Missionary Baptist Church. He died July 1, 2020 in Wilmer.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years Frances L. Cecchi; son Emanuel R. Cecchi of Lucedale; daughter Kimberly (Russell) Cecchi-Smith of Wilmer; grandson Walker R. Cecchi of Lucedale; brothers Bruno (Helen) Cecchi and Leonard Cecchi; sisters Emma Fallon and Rosemary Spooner and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gino and Pinkie Cecchi and brothers Alfred, Louis and George Cecchi.
Officiating the services were Rev. Barry Jemison, Rev. Jimmy Howell and Rev. Jimmy Long. Interment was held in Howell Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Dustin Mizell, Allen Reed, Greg Cecchi, Gary Cecchi, Corey Reed and Albert Reed.
George County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.