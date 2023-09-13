Funeral services for Evelyn Sue Davis Stevens, 83, of Lucedale will be held September 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Rocky Creek Baptist Church. She was born June 29, 1940 in Lucedale. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was a retired secretary and was a member of the Rocky Creek Baptist Church of Lucedale. She died September 10, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Marshall Spencer Stevens; one daughter, Tanya Stevens of Lucedale; one son, Todd (Adrienne) Stevens of Chandler, Ariz.; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: granddaughter Sierra Stevens of Chandler, Ariz., granddaughter Emily Connell of Lucedale, granddaughter Hailey Stevens of Chandler, Ariz., grandson Jason Stevens of Chandler, Ariz., granddaughter Kinslee Davis of Chandler, Ariz., and grandson Beckham Davis of Chandler Ariz.; great-grandchild Alayna Connell of Lucedale, and great-grandchild Hendrix Connell of Lucedale. She was preceded in death by her parents George Leonard Davis and Voncille (Dickerson) Davis. Officiating the service will be Dr. Paul Brashier. Interment will be held in Rocky Creek Cemetery. Sigler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.