A memorial and celebration of life service will be held at a later date for Lillie Mae Hill Thompson, 82, formerly of Lucedale.
She died April 2, 2020 in Ocean Springs. She was born July 22, 1937 to Roy and Nellie Hill in Galatia, Illinois.
She enjoyed traveling around the country with her husband. She loved flowers and watching her birds (Martins). She was an amazing cook and loved cooking for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed going to the casinos with her daughters and friends. She always had a pot of coffee going and a cup ready for anyone who stopped by.
She is survived by daughters, MonaLisa (Shannon) Sweeney of Herscher, Ill., and Polly (Pritchett) Turner of Ocean Springs; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and brother Don Hill.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rogers Thompson, son Stanley Pritchett and parents, Roy and Nellie Hill.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association.