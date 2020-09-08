Graveside services for Mary Welch Weston, 79, of Lucedale, will be held on Sept. 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Enon Baptist Church in Enon, La. She was born Nov. 19, 1940 in Fairbanks, La. She worked many years as a teacher and basketball coach. She was a member of Glen Oaks Chapel in Lucedale. She died Sept. 3, 2020 in Lucedale. She is survived by her sons Charlie (Jolynn) Weston and Donnie (Sharon) Weston; grandchildren Charli (Dillon) Chance, Leah (Mason) Lyons, Zachary Weston; great-grandsons Andrew Mills and Gauge Chance; siblings Earlene Jones, Anita Roscoe and Spurgeon Welch Jr. and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Samuel Don Weston; parents Spurgeon and Zula Welch; and brothers Rufus Welch and Charlie Welch. Officiating the services was Pastor Robb Reiser of Enon Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Mary Weston to alz.org (Alzheimer’s Association.) Sigler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.