Funeral services for Elliott Herman “Tink” Havard, 61, of Lucedale, were held on Aug. 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church. He was employed as a boilermaker for 33 years, was a member of Local 110 and a member of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church. His time was mostly spent fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. He enjoyed farming, spoiling grandchildren and tinkering. His greatest joy was witnessing to others. He was a loving husband, father, Pawpaw, brother and friend who will be greatly missed. He died Aug. 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife Sondria Howell Havard; children Rachel (Dustin) Howell, Jessica Stewart and Lance (Leanna) Havard; grandchildren Jasmine, Jaylynn, Levi, Kaci, Brannen, Damion, Zxander, Dalton, Cameron, Kaydon, AnneLeigh, Kelanie and Scarlett; siblings Earl (Debra) Havard, Debbie (Roger) Temple and Jennifer (Ronnie) Prine. He always embraced life’s unexpected gifts and in the process gained three extended children whom he greatly adored, Joseph Stewart and Charlie and Kim Cone. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Maurice Allen and Nell Ree Cochran Havard; brother Roger Allen Havard and sister Rebecca Ann Hayes. Officiating the services was Bro. Jeff Bass. Interment was in the Corinth Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearer included Charlie Cone, Trent Bond, Joseph Stewart, Nick Guin, Lee Langley and Matt Reeves. Honorary pallbearers were Dewayne Havard, Wayne Havard, Donnis Guin and Brannen Stewart. Moments Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.