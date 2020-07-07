Funeral services for Alisa “Lisa” Ring, 51, of Lucedale will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Mercy Ministries at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Mercy Ministries.
She was a loving mother, mawmaw, sister, aunt and friend to many. Her loving spirit will be greatly missed, but the memories of her life will be celebrated by all who knew her. She died July 5, 2020.
She is survived by her children Amber (Dalton) Carter and Derrick Ring; grandchildren Autumn and Declan Carter; sisters Vickie (Forrest) Lovelady and Kimberly (Steve) Boike; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents James Thomas and Linda Faye Brown Finley and brother Mitchell Thomas Finley.
Officiating the services will be Bro. Jamie Cochran. Guests are encouraged to wear purple, Lisa’s favorite color, to the service.
Interment will be held at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Rickey Finley, Jason Sims, Jaken Brown, Spencer Brown, Phillip Randall and Danny Carter. Honorary pallbearer will be Dalton Carter.
Moments Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.