Funeral services for Michael A. Brock, 63, of Lucedale, were held on Aug. 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sigler Funeral Home. He was born July 18, 1957 in Stone County. He retired from a career with Mississippi Wildlife Fisheries and Parks in their Wildlife Maintenance Department. He died Aug. 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife Irene Eslie (Hammons) Brock; daughter Mitzi Rufful and grandchildren Katelyn Rufful, Andrew Rufful, Joshua Rufful and Thomas “Brock” Rufful. He was preceded in death by his parents William Alex Brock and Joyce Yvone (Wilburn) Brock. Officiating the services was Rev. Grant McLain. Interment was held in Brock Family Cemetery. Sigler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.