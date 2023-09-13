Funeral services for Bobby Joe Dickerson, 64, were held September 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Moments Funeral Home Chapel. He died September 1, 2023. He is survived by his mother, Caroline Harvison Dickerson; children Bobby Joe Jr., Earl, Reid, Crystal, Joe, Sabrina, Jessie and Jody; two grandchildren; brother Kenneth Dickerson; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Dickerson; father Devoe Dickerson; and sister Tammy Dickerson. Moments Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.