A private graveside service for Karen Long Monroe, 65, of Purvis, was held May 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Magnolia Cemetery in Lucedale.
A teacher and homemaker, she died May 12 in Purvis. She was originally from Starkville and received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Mississippi State University in Business Education and was a President’s Scholar. It was there she met her husband John. She was devoted to her family and church. She was proud of being the mother of her two children, Jean Claire, a nursing home consultant and Thomas, a technical media broadcast director.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, John T. Monroe Jr. of Purvis; daughter and son-in-law Jean Claire and Judson Bounds of Newton; son John Thomas Monroe III of Purvis; grandson Liam Bounds and brother and sister-in-law Greg and Laura Long of New Albany.
She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Roberta Long of Clinton.
Memorials may be made to the Mississippi State University Baptist Student Union. For more information contact Sigler Funeral Home, 4248 Main Street, Lucedale, MS 39452.
Sigler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.