Funeral services for Tiffany S. Wells Dortch, 51, a lifelong resident of Lucedale, were held September 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Lucedale Church of God in Christ. Tiffany was born August 7, 1972. She was a kindhearted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and neighbor. She matriculated through the George County School System while in the middle and high school, and she was a member of the Torch Lighters and volunteered at George County Hospital as a Candy Striper. She graduated in 1990 from Ocean Springs High School with Panhellenic Council Honors and was a part of the top 10 of her graduating class. She attended Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College with plans to pursue a career in Nursing. However, being the loving, caring person she was, she chose motherhood over school. She was a lifelong member of Lily Grove Baptist Church of Lucedale. She loved flowers and gardening, and she had a green thumb and knowledge of flowers and plants like none other. She had a heart for children and had a hand in raising many children besides her two girls. She loved pets from the time she was old enough to carry a cat. She leaves behind two loving dogs, Ranger and Jacks. Although she didn't do it very often in public, she also loved to sing. Everyone that knows her knew she loved the artist Prince like he was a close family member. Purple was her favorite color as well. She died August 24, 2023. She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Earl Dortch; her daughters Valencia Wells and Kari Dortch; her parents Larry E. Wells and Carrie E. Moulds; her grandchildren Carmelo Nix and Calee Nix; her big brother Dexter E. Estes; big sister Selina (Kelvin) Wells-Harris; her little brothers John Glen Nix and Larry Wells, Jr.; several additional bonus brothers and sisters Archie "Rod" Moulds, Kizzy, Latoya "Buffy" McCann Denson, Kelvin "Pop" Walker, Skip Moulds, Brian McCann, and Routara Smith; her godchildren Litanrence Miles, Appalonia Minor, Kevin and Tevin Minor, Cynthia Grayson, and Lil Man Grayson; her cherished god-sisters Terra "Buck" Johnson and Milwaka Jack; her lifelong friends Latoya Grant, Angela Minor and Mary "Cookie" Grayson; her aunts and uncles, her brothers and sisters-in-laws, many nieces and nephews, a host of cousins, many great neighbors, and caring classmates and friends that will miss her tremendously. She will be sadly missed by her Lil Poodie, Jayden Smith. As her last act of kindness, she chose to donate her organs to give the gift of life to someone else here on earth and her family could not have been prouder. Interment was held in Antioch Cemetery. Cowan Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.