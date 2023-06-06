Funeral services for Marion Merley Hearndon Sr., 87, were held June 2, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Moments Funeral Home Chapel. He died May 29, 2023. He is survived by his children Maxie (Debbie) Hearndon, Mike (Alice) Hearndon, Karla (Bill) Feller, Keitha Daugherty, Rodney (Darlene) Hearndon, and Kami (Dave) Myers; 14 grandchildren 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; siblings Carl David Hearndon and Ina Mason; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Samuel Radcliff and Myrtle R. Waltman Hearndon; his twin sister, and nine other siblings. Officiating the service was Wendy Henley. Private interment was held in Johnson Cemetery in Wade. Pallbearers included his grandsons. Moments Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements