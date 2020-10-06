Graveside services for George Gary “Booger” Williams, 63, of Lucedale, were held Oct. 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Agricola Cemetery. He enjoyed spending as much time as possible outdoors. His favorite pasttime was fishing. He will be greatly missed. He died Oct. 3, 2020. He is survived by his children Justin and Anna Williams; grandson Chandler Williams; father Wilson Williams; sister Sheila Mullinax; brothers David and Elaine Smith Williams, Bobby and Lynn Davis Williams and Stacy and Donna McNair Williams; numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Ernestine Williams and nephew Shawn Williams. Officiating the services was Rev. Dean Smith. Pallbearers included David Williams, Bobby Williams, Stacy Williams, Justin Williams, Chandler Williams, Corey Holland and Andrew Morrison. Moments Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.