Funeral services for Wilma Myrick Dowdy were held March 25, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. at Agricola Baptist Church. She was feisty and spunky, yet loving and nurturing with a strong spirit and big heart. You never had to guess what she was thinking, and she always made sure to tell you how much she loved you. She loved her family greatly and loved being at home. She was always busy enjoying her garden, canning fruits and vegetables, fishing and watching the Braves. She was a loving mother who taught her kids the value of hard work and determination. She endured many medical challenges over her lifetime, but persevered and managed to have a garden every year. She worked in the payroll department at Ingalls Shipbuilding for 29 years. She was caregiver of her sister for almost 40 years, and she was a member of Agricola Baptist Church. She died March 22, 2023. She is survived by her children Rick (Lynn) Dowdy of Brandon, Natalie (Kenny) Hall of Little Rock, Ark., Bobby (Amanda) Dowdy of Hurley and Kim (Eric) Boler of Hurley; grandchildren Landon (Jackie) Dowdy, Corey (Megan) Dowdy, Syndee Wells, Gracee Wells, Reid (Sandy) Hall, Krista Hall, Laykan Dowdy, Chase Dowdy, Preston Boler and Peyton Boler; great-grandchildren Lucas Lugo, Mary Evelyn Dowdy, Hayes Dowdy and Robert Hall; siblings Lois Myrick and Helen Clement; special friends and caregivers Mary “Boots” Rich and Dawn Wade; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Lamar “Bob” Dowdy; parents J.B. Myrick and Dicy Lee Ratliff Myrick; siblings Jessie Clyde Myrick, Robert Ray Myrick, Joyce Myrick Williams and Johnny Mack Myrick. Officiating the services was Bro. Tommy Mitchell. Interment was held in Agricola Cemetery. Pallbearers included grandsons Landon Dowdy, Corey Dowdy, Reid Hall, Chase Dowdy, Preston Boler and Peyton Boler. The family requests memorial gifts be given through the Gideons International or Agricola Baptist Church. Moments Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.