Graveside services were held for Louis Eckrell Johnson, 89, of Lucedale on Sept. 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Pinewood Baptist Cemetery in Benndale.
He was born Feb. 24, 1931 in McHenry. He retired from International Paper Co. as a machinist. He died Sept. 21, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Mae (Wyatt) Johnson; daughters Tammy Lambert, Denise (Randy) Fountain and Renee (George) Shaw; grandchildren Cristina Rachelle Lambert, Jessica Anne Lambert, Matthew Fountain, Dillon Fountain, Tara Williams and Bruce Bolling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Bertha (Bond) Johnson and grandchild Ryan Fairley. Officiating the services was Rev. Hoyt Clark.
Sigler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.