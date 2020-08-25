Visitation and funeral services for John Edwin Box Sr., 67, of Lucedale will be held on Aug. 28, 2020 at George County Funeral Home chapel. Visitation will be held from 12 noon to 1 p.m., followed by the funeral service. He was born Jan. 22, 1953 in Mobile, Ala. He was a member of the Methodist faith. A maintenance worker in the hotel industry, he died Aug. 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Sheila Box; two daughters, Loretta (Eric) Shaddox of Ben Wheeler, Texas and Tabatha (Mark) Emerson of Pascagoula; three sons, Bill Buford (Crissie) Box, John Michael Box and James (Jessica) Myres of Theodore, Ala. and 8 grandchildren. Officiating the services was Bro. Tim Arrington. Interment will be in Moffett Cemetery. George County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.