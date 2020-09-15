Funeral services were held for Alton R. Shepheard Jr., 75, of Lucedale, on Sept. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sigler Funeral Home Chapel.
He was a retired construction foreman. He died Sept. 7, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Pauline R. (Sylvester) Shepheard; daughters Audrey Davis, Cynthia McCormack and Melina Shepheard; son Tommy Shepheard; step-daughter Rhonda Brown; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and sister Octavia Dickerson.
He was preceded in death by his parents Alton and Celia (Davis) Shepheard Sr.
Officiating the services was Rev. Larry Havard. Interment was held in Holmes Baptist Church Cemetery.
Sigler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.