Funeral services for George Gordon Jr., 87, were held May 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Lucedale Church of God in Christ. He was born on August 21,1935 in Marigold, Miss. In his younger years, his family were sharecroppers throughout Mississippi. Later as a young man, in 1956 he relocated to Chicago, Illinois where he worked as a construction worker for many years. He also worked as a roofer for Walter's Roofing Company, in which he later retired. He died May 20, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife Lettie M. Gordon; two daughters Barbara Moore and Shirley Person Holmes (Allen Dawin Nix); four grandsons Jarmaro and Keshun Moore, Willie Person II, and Adam McGluan; four granddaughters Lenita Moore, Alisha (Albert) Brown, Nicole Hayes, and Jackie Person; three grandkids; fifteen great-grandkids; fourteen great-great-grandkids; as well as a host of nieces and nephews; five devoted friends Mr. Barry Moody, Elder Tommie Boulton, Travis Anderson, Ceasar Jack and Alfred Packer. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Annie Gordon. Interment was held in Little Creek Cemetery. Cowan Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements