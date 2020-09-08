Graveside services were held for Doris Lorraine Miller, 89, of Lucedale on Sept. 3, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Magnolia Cemetery. She was born April 17, 1931 in Sandhill. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She died Aug. 31, 2020. She is survived by her husband Randall Jackson Miller of Lucedale; daughter Beverly du Breuil; son Randall Jackson Miller II and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Norman Columbus Gordon and Tempie Edna (Walley) Gordon. Officiating the services was Rev. John Henry. Sigler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.