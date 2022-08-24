Funeral services for Farron Raye Cowart Yates, 83, of Lucedale will be held August 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Movella Missionary Baptist Church. She was born February 6, 1939 in the community of Movella in George County. Farron was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed her family, gardening, sewing and cooking. She especially had a passion for the laughter and sound of children and would light up at the sight of kids playing. She was well known for her “sweet tea” and her “homemade chicken and dumplings” which were requested often by her grandchildren when they would come to visit. Farron worked at Agricola Elementary School in the cafeteria for years where she made the homemade rolls and greeted the children with a smile. She died August 19, 2022 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her children Mary (Rodney) Sanders, Carolyn (Kirk) Greenlee and Judson Ray Yates; grandchildren Tiffani Yates (Ed) Howell, Heather Greenlee (Jody) Broom, Nicole Yates (Taylor) Sears, Cody (Hayley) Sanders, Heath Greenlee (fiancée Madison Buhrer), Casey Sanders; great-grandchildren Gabriella “Gabby” Howell, Maddox Howell, Laurel, Toby and Eliza Broom and Oliver Sears; sister Bonnie Denton; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband John Fred Yates; her son John Randall Yates; parents Louie Middleton and Gertie Pierce Cowart; and her sister Cleo Shouse. Officiating the services will be Rev. Donald Brown, Rev. Mark Vincent and Rev. Joey Reus. Interment will be held in Movella Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers include Cody Sanders, Heath Greenlee, Casey Sanders, Ed Howell, Jody Broom, and Taylor Sears. Sigler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.