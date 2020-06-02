Graveside services for Woodie Frank Smith, 54, of Lucedale were held May 17, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.
He died suddenly at his home on May 14, 2020. He worked hard over the years as an iron worker and welder in construction and power plants. He enjoyed planting a garden and helping his father on the farm. He was a loving son, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed.
He is survived by daughters, Ashley Fedler (Arthur) Yoas and Brittany Smith; grandchildren Jackson, Dawson and Ryleigh; parents Frank and Pearline Smith; siblings Kathy (Don) Jones, Brenda Stringer, Glenda (Bruce) Martin, Peggy Cathey and Mike (Edna) Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by brother Robert Frank Smith Jr.; paternal grandparents Earnest and Bertie Lee Smith and maternal grandparents Monroe and Beatrice “Shanks” Bolen Holliman.
Officiating at the services was Bro. Mike Meadows.
Pallbearers included Ron McMillian, Eric McMillian, Tim Stringer, Reece Havard, Grandon Lowery, Chandler Smith and Matthew Payne.
George County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.