Graveside services for C.E. “Son” Howell, 70, of Lucedale were held on April 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Free Pentecostal Church cemetery.
He was born April 13, 1949 in George County. He was a retired superintendent at Ingalls Shipbuilding, a Mason and member of R. P. Bowen Lodge No. 430, a member of Bexley Baptist Church and was known for his homemade sausages. He died April 5 in Lucedale.
He is survived by his wife Deborah Lynn Howell, sons Bryan (Tabitha) Howell and Heath “Pokey” (Lisa) Howell, stepson Shannon (Donna) Gore, stepdaughters Jennifer (Patrick) McLeod and Shelly (Michael) McRae, 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, all of Lucedale. Also surviving is his sister Gail (Tommy) Bond of Lucedale.
He was preceded in death by his wife Charlene Howell, son Mitchell Edward Howell, parents Edward Ray and Audra Howell and sister Faye Baria.
Officiating the services was Bro. Larry Havard. Pallbearers were Sylvester “Big Six” Smith, Winferd “Shug” Pierce, Merion “Roscoe” Neely, Mitchell Guin, Ernie Ray Littlefield, Toby Brannan, David Howell and Stanley Williams.
George County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.