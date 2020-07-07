Graveside services will be held at Pine Crest Cemetery in Mobile, Ala., on Thursday, July 9 at 1 p.m. for Eugene Ernest Smith Jr., 93, of Lucedale. The cemetery is located at 1939 Dauphin Island Parkway in Mobile.
Born Nov. 28, 1926 in Millry, Ala., he was one of the few remaining World War II U.S. Army veterans. He served in the Pacific theater where he assisted in restoring order and providing humanitarian relief in Nagasaki, Japan. He was a supervisor and crew foreman for Alabama Power Co. for 38 years before retiring. He took great pride in his work, was a leader in his union and forged lifelong friendships there. He and his wife Betty moved to Lucedale in 1972 after he built the family’s home with help from his cousin Robert Lee Smith.
He survived great tragedies in his life with character, integrity and strength. He was a storyteller with an endless supply of entertaining anecdotes and was passionate about fishing, hunting and being on the water. He died June 30, 2020.
He is survived by his children Robb (Jolene) Smith and Joan Graves, all of Lucedale, Cheryl (Herb) Hutchison of Crossett, Ark. and Lydia (Robert) Kemp, Lisa Holtz, Connie (Joey) Bailey and Renee Caldwell, all of Mobile; 48 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty; daughter Deborah McCloud; grandchildren Terry Kemp and Ashley Grad; brother Joe and sisters Louise, Margie and Ethel.
Family and friends are welcome to attend the graveside service. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to their local Alzheimer’s Association.
George County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.