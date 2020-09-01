Funeral services for Eunice Carol Davis Kyle, 89, of Lucedale, were held Aug. 29, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Moments Funeral Home Chapel. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church and greatly enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and traveling. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who will be greatly missed. She died Aug. 26, 2020. She is survived by her children Delores (Russell) Chestang, Robbie (Marie) Kyle, Willie Kyle and Carolyn McIntosh; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Cecil Kyle Jr.; sons Donnie Kyle, Tommie Kyle and Frankie Kyle and grandson Russell “Bo” Chestang Jr. Interment was in Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers include Rob Kyle, James Paul Kyle, Rick Hambrick, Michael Kyle, Charles Kyle and Brian Keevan. Moments Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.