Funeral services for Charles Herbert Raines, 59, of Leakesville will be held at a later date. He had a passion for the great outdoors, especially fishing. He was a dedicated Alabama football fan (Roll Tide). He will be missed by many. He died September 9, 2023. He is survived by his children Jessica Tomlin, Trisha Raines, and Jermey Raines; brothers Vance (Teresa) Raines and John (Connie) Raines; sister Lori Raines; step-mother Ruth Raines; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Miles Raines and Elmyra Lott; siblings Mary Eubanks, Bobbie Badger, and Miles Raines Jr. Moments Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.