Eleven hundred students.
Over 22,000 missed days of school. Those are staggering numbers for a school district with roughly 4,200 students. Those students, on average, have missed more than 10 percent of the school year.
The problem is not just in George County, however. It is statewide and national. Nationally, a part of the blame is being placed on a residual effect of the COVID-19 lockdowns, but that is less of a factor in Mississippi and George County. Mississippi and George County students were back in the classroom only a few short months following the start of the pandemic.
State law requires children ages 6 through 17 attend school, with the school year being 180 days. Missing one or more of those days requires an approved, written excuse.
Truancy, or unexcused absence, has been a problem for years. For example, on one November day in 2008, 33 parents appeared before then Justice Court Judge Norman Howell because their 42 children had missed 12 days or more of school. The state permits up to 12 unexcused absences in a school year.
Some had been in the judge’s court before.
In June of that year Howell had sentenced 36 parents to 30 days in jail and fined them $10 per day for each day the child missed school. At that time one child had missed 105 days that school is in session.
The problem is serious enough the Mississippi Department of Education has designated September as Attendance Awareness Month.
MDE’s Every School Day Counts - Attend to Achieve campaign highlights the benefits of regular school attendance and emphasizes ways to prevent students from being chronically absent.
Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10 percent or more of the school year, which translates to 18 days in a total year or an average of two days a month, excused or unexcused.
MDE’s campaign is part of a national effort to reduce chronic absenteeism in schools. The MDE started bringing attention to the issue of chronic absenteeism in 2015 by reporting statewide chronic absenteeism data and educating school and district educators and leaders about the issue. In September 2018, the MDE launched its first chronic absenteeism and attendance awareness campaign, which helped reduce the statewide chronic absenteeism rate from 16.9% in the 2016-17 school year to 13.1% in 2018-19.
The most recent report shows that 28% of Mississippi students were absent 18 days or more during the 2021-22 school year. Attendance Works reports at least 10.1 million students nationwide were chronically absent in 2021-22. The COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the increased statewide and national rates.
MDE’s Office of Compulsory School Attendance Enforcement and Dropout Prevention is responsible for ensuring all Mississippi public school students attend school. School attendance of officers (SAO) work out of this office to connect with families and help them eliminate barriers to school attendance.
“The long-term, adverse academic effects of chronic absenteeism have been well researched. Students need to be in school to achieve, so we must address the underlying issues that cause them to be chronically absent,” said Dr. Ray Morgigno, interim state superintendent. “With the collective efforts of schools, communities and parents, we can leverage resources to get more students back in the classroom.”
While the adverse impact on learning is the first priority in reducing truancy, according to Whitney, there is also a financial impact. The state provides school funding based on average daily attendance. School Truancy a problem in George County Over 1,100 Students with more than 12 unexcused absenses during 2022-2023 school year budgets and facilities are constructed based on the anticipated number of students. When large numbers of students miss school, the amount of state funding is also seriously reduced. Truancy not only affects the educational opportunities for the students not attending, but also for those who do attend. Reductions in state funding is followed by budget cuts, usually instructional units or teachers, Whitney explained.
The George County School District is taking the problem seriously.
“Truancy has become a huge concern – especially since the COVID lockdown – for our school district,” said school superintendent Wade Whitney. “During the school year 2022 – 2023, our school district had over 1,100 students with 12 or more unexcused absences. That is approximately 25 percent of our entire school district student population. Personal and community accountability is a huge piece to addressing this issue. With this being said, the George County School District is proud to announce that we have joined forces with the judicial system, local law enforcement and the Mississippi Department of Education Compulsory Attendance Office to attack and address the truancy concerns in our district. Statistics show that there is a direct correlation between academic success and attendance. Our school district is proud to be considered one of the top performing districts in the entire state – and to keep performing at the level and standard that has now been established we must address the truancy issue in our district.”
To address the issue, the school district is tightening up the process of dealing with absenteeism. The student has two days after an absence to present a doctor’s or parental excuse. Five unexcused absences and the local state attendance officer contacts the parents or guardian, usually by phone. At 10 days the parent gets a phone call and a letter. At 12 days, the student attendance file may be turned over to the court system.
In court the judge can set fines and even jail time at his or her discretion.
This year habitual truants will be entering the court system much more quickly, Whitney said.
