Thank you for going on a Bear Hunt with us! We enjoyed seeing photos that were emailed in with Buddy the Bear. Once the Governor put the shelter-in-place order into effect we asked people to send in photos of bears they had placed around the county. Hundreds of bears popped up all over George County giving children (and adults) a fun way to get out of the house and go for a car ride without undue exposure to other people during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have selected two winners to receive $50 worth of groceries from Wayne Lee’s and Walmart just for bear hunting with us! Winners are Luke and Landon Havard pictured, left photo, with Buddy the Bear outside the George County Times office and Tanner Colson pictured with a bear on Wilton Byrd Road in the Benndale community.
