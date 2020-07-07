Traffic accident claims George County life

A tragic single vehicle collision claimed the life of a recent George County High School graduate on Monday, July 6.
Tajiri Lazell Washington, 18, was traveling on Hwy. 26, just west of the intersection of Hwy. 15, when the 2006 Nissan Maxima he was driving left the highway at about 5:19 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Word spread quickly through George County and the following post soon appeared on the George County School District Facebook page: “This morning we lost one of our own. 2020 graduate Tajiri Washington was an excellent student, athlete and human being. We love you, Ty, and we will miss you. Please remember his family, friends and teammates during this time of sorrow.”
“Ty was that guy you had to have on your team,” said George County High School head football coach James Ray. “He worked hard, played well every night, was a leader on the field and a great teammate. He always had a smile on his face and was a joy to be around. Since graduation we have been talking to him about becoming a coach just for those reasons. He will be missed.”
The accident is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The Quarterback Club has teamed up with the GCHS football team to set up a benefit account to assist the family with funeral expenses and other expenses also incurred due to the accident. Donations can be made at Singing River Federal Credit Union into the Tajiri Washington Benefit Account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.