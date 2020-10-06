By Royce Armstrong
(228) 238-8005
With COVID-19 looming in the background, a number of George County voters are choosing to vote by absentee ballot this election season, according to Circuit Clerk Chad Welford.
The General Election, where voters will choose a president among other state and federal officials, is set by the U.S. Constitution to be held the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. This year, that will make Election Day fall on November 3.
Not all registered voters can go to the polls to cast their ballot on that day, so Mississippi law allows individuals with a qualifying reason to vote early by absentee ballot. Absentee voting began on September 21 and in-person absentee voting will continue through Saturday, October 31. Mailed absentee ballots will be accepted through November 10 but must be post-marked no later than November 3.
Voters choosing to vote absentee must meet certain tests before being given an absentee ballot. These include (1) Any registered voter who is going to be away from the county on Election Day because of their job, school or any other reason. (2) Any registered voter with a temporary or permanent disability that makes going to the polls to vote a hardship, (3) or, any registered voter who is age 65 or older.
Individuals choosing to vote absentee may either go to the Circuit Clerk’s office or request a ballot by mail. Ballots requested by mail must be returned by mail.
For more information about absentee voting, please call the George County Circuit Clerk’s office at 601-947-4881.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.