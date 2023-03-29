A hit-and-run accident on Sunday, March 26, left a Lucedale man dead and authorities looking for the subject vehicle and driver.
At approximately 7:30 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash on Highway 63 North near Sampson Road in Jackson County involving a pedestrian. The victim, 36-year-old William Angelo Davis, of Lucedale, was walking on the shoulder when struck by a dark gray 2012-2015 Toyota Tacoma, according to Highway Patrol spokesperson Cpl. Cal Robertson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.