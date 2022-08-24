The George County School District is getting ready to kick off a new after school tutoring program on September 12 at each of the District’s eight schools, according to Patti Wilkins-Seaman, Director of Federal Programs and Elementary Curriculum. “It is an extension of the Summer U program meant to provide remediation and enrichment,” she said. “The curriculum will be prescriptive and skill specific based on student needs.”
Covid relief money may be used by schools for very specific purposes and tutoring is one of those. Wilkins-Seaman explained a pilot program was implemented last year at Central Elementary School where four teachers worked with third graders during the fall semester to help them prepare for third grade reading gate testing in the spring. It was very successful, she said. That very same program is now being rolled out to all of the schools.
