City resumes management of animal shelter

The City of Lucedale will once again operate its animal shelter located on Beaver Dam Road, Mayor Doug Lee announced during the September 5 regular meeting.
Dixie Adoptables, a 501-C not-forprofit organization, has been managing the shelter since September 2016. Dixie Adoptables notified the city in a letter earlier this month that it did not wish to renew its contract with the city. The animal rescue organization will vacate the facility on September 30.
City employees from the Public Works Department will take over operating the facility on October 1.
Mayor Lee said the shelter would remain a “no kill” facility unless the lost or abandoned animal population exceeded capacity limits. At that point, other arrangements would have to be considered.
Prior to the Dixie Adoptables partnership, the city had struggled to operate the shelter for years. Staff turnover, inadequate facilities, and insufficient funding have always been problems. One of the main problems is sheer numbers of animals dropped off at the shelter. By 2016, more than 1,000 unwanted dogs, puppies, kittens and cats were surrendered to the shelter each year.
Lee said the shelter would be a “city only” facility. Persons surrendering dogs or cats would have to show proof of city residency. In the past, the county, which has no animal control facility, made a nominal contribution to the city so county residents could also surrender unwanted animals. Lee said the county has not made that donation in several years.
Animals in the shelter will be available for adoption. The adoption fees have yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.