City resumes management of animal shelter

The City of Lucedale has announced that Dixie Adoptables notified officials that it did not wish to renew its contract with the city. City employees from the Public Works Department will take over operating the facility on October 1

 By Royce Armstrong roycearmstrong1219@att.net (228) 238-8005

The City of Lucedale will once again operate its animal shelter located on Beaver Dam Road, Mayor Doug Lee announced during the September 5 regular meeting.

Dixie Adoptables, a 501-C not-forprofit organization, has been managing the shelter since September 2016. Dixie Adoptables notified the city in a letter earlier this month that it did not wish to renew its contract with the city. The animal rescue organization will vacate the facility on September 30.

