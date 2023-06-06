A girl, a football game and a fight

Like many pursuits of a young man, it began with a young woman.
Now, just turned 75, Sam Henderson looks back at his life-changing event, satisfied he has helped hundreds of people prepare themselves so they may avoid suffering as he did.
The year was 1969, and Henderson was a student at the then named Mississippi Gulf Coast Junior College. He went to a George County football game and while at the game a girl caught his eye. He asked her out on a date, and she accepted. The two began going out every couple of weeks or so through the winter and into the following spring.
Unbeknownst to Henderson, she had been dating a different guy before she started dating him, a guy who was tremendously jealous.
In those days, there was a pool hall and rec center type hangout at Cook’s Corner on Hwy. 613. Henderson was there one evening before heading back for another week of classes at Perkinston. So was the jealous former boyfriend, intent on “settling it.”
“I never saw the first punch,” Henderson remembers. “I really think he would have killed me.”
Friends recall Henderson as a quiet, soft-spoken and unassuming individual. He was completely unprepared to defend himself against the beating he received. He was saved further punishment or worse when a friend was able to step in and stop the pummeling.
“We had three weeks of school left,” he said. “My eyes were swollen shut for those three weeks. It was very embarrassing to go back to school and face my friends and classmates in that condition. I must say, however, everyone was very gracious.”
He continued to date the girl, however, and eventually married her.
Henderson said it took him 11 months to heal physically and even longer to heal emotionally. It also made him determined that it could never happen to him again. He also wanted to make sure others did not have to endure the same pain and humiliation he had.
Along with two long-time friends, Buddy Horn and Jimmy Ferguson, Henderson began going to Mobile, Ala. for karate lessons. Karate became a passion and he began advancing through the skill level ranks, eventually attaining black belt status. Then it was a second-degree black belt. Then a third degree. Today Henderson is in the rarified stratosphere of martial artists with an eighth-degree black belt.
He continued martial arts training while he served in the military and while earning a degree in Industrial Engineering from University of Southern Mississippi. Pursuing a career in Applied Technology, he retired as a design engineer and consultant. Through those years he continued to train and hone his martial arts skills.
One of his overriding goals was to help other people learn to defend themselves. About two years after he started training, he also began teaching. He conservatively estimates he has taught self-defense to more than 1,000 students. Students these days include the grandchildren of former students.
“I wanted to give back. I wanted to make sure others did not go through what I went through. I think I have done that.”
Henderson has trained in several martial arts disciplines but is adept in and teaches a Japanese style of karate known as Shuri-Ryu two days a week at the Wellness Center in Lucedale. He also has recently begun teaching kick boxing, something he has wanted to do for a long time.
The martial arts have come with its share of rewards. He has numerous trophies and plaques earned at various competitions. He was Mississippi state champion in 2001, and again in 2003, where he was awarded beautiful silk embroidered jackets he will bequeath to his sons. He has also been inducted into both the Mississippi and national halls of fame.
It has not all been friendly training and competitions. He has seen three or four occasions where he has had to defend himself from an attacker. One of those was when someone threatened him with a pistol.
“I did what I had to do,” he says.
At an age when most men are long since retired, Henderson has no plans for slowing down.
“When I began this, I thought it might only last for a couple of years. Now, I am going to stay with it for as long as I can. I still train two days a week. In my exercises I do five times what I ask my students to do.”
So, what is the greatest benefit Henderson has derived from more than 50 years in the martial arts? He did not hesitate.
“Watching my students develop,” he answered. “Those that apply themselves really benefit. I have a mother and two daughters who have been training with me only a short time, but already they would be able to defend themselves. I would hate to get in front of them. I also have a six-year-old boy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.