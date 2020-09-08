Reed Receives National Society Honors

Cailey Madison Reed, a senior at George County High School, was selected for membership in the “National Society of High School Scholars” (NSHSS). This prestigious academic society was founded by Mr. Claes Nobel, whose family established the worldrenowned Nobel Prizes that reward individuals and organizations for world betterment. Membership is by invitation only and places the individual among a select group of students who have earned recognition by their dedication to excellence. NSHSS membership provides students with access to a variety of experiences and resources, including scholarships, leadership, and study abroad programs. To be considered for this honor, a student must first be nominated by a NSHSS Educator of Distinction, based on outstanding scholastic achievement and academic excellence. Cailey is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Errol S. (Jonnie) Reed of Lucedale, MS. She is the granddaughter of Mr. & Mrs. Johnny W. (Julie) Brazell of Lucedale, MS, the late Mr. Cleve P. Reed (former chief and tribal council chairman of the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians of South Alabama), and the late Ms Carol Campbell Reed of McIntosh, Ala. After graduation, she plans to attend college and pursue her dream of becoming a registered nurse.
